Union MoS visits Shillong, pays tribute to AR bravehearts

SHILLONG, March 24: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday visited the state capital and paid homage to the bravehearts.

The Union MoS was part of a wreath-laying ceremony which was organised at Assam Rifles War Memorial at Shillong to celebrate the 187th Raising Day of the Assam Rifles.

It may be mentioned that the oldest paramilitary force is celebrating its 187th Raising Day from 24 to 26 March.

The programme was also attended by Assam Rifles Director General, Lt Gen PC Nair, among other Assam Rifles officials and personnel.

Rai, in his address, acknowledged the contribution of the Assam Rifles in addressing the issue of insurgency in North East and Jammu and Kashmir.

He also expressed his gratitude to the bravehearts of the Assam Rifles who have attained martyrdom in the line of duty.

“The Hon’ble Minister recalled the supreme sacrifices made by Col ViplavTripathi and four Braveheartsin the Manipur Encounter with insurgents in Nov 2021 in which the wife and child of Col ViplavTripathi also laid down their lives,” a statement in this regard said.

Rai also acknowledged the fact that riflewomen have now started discharging frontline duties.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Assam Rifles for having successfully planted more than 31 lakh trees in difficult terrain and under harsh climatic conditions.

The Union MoS, during his visit, also felicitated Veer Naris, planted a sapling and held interactions with Assam Rifles personnel, their families and ex-servicemen.