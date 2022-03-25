WGH, Ri-Bhoi observe World TB Day

TURA/NONGPOH, March 24: As part of the observance of World Tuberculosis Day, people in West Garo Hills and Ri-Bhoi, who encounter tuberculosis-like symptoms, have been asked to come forward for early diagnosis and treatment.

The National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) West Garo Hills, on Thursday observed the day by organising a programme thematised on ‘Invest to End TB: Save Lives’.

West Garo Hills District Tuberculosis Officer, Dr EA Sangma, in her address, enlightened the gathering on the significance of the day while informing that the government is providing free medication along with Rs 500 per month to each TB patient for six months for them to get access to nutritious food.

Raising awareness on the Government of India’s target to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025, she informed that a team comprising laboratory technician and locality mobiliser would soon conduct surveys in the area.

Seeking public cooperation and this regard, the District Tuberculosis Officer also asked the locals encountering symptoms like cough, fever and sweating at night, to come forward for early diagnosis and treatment.

As part of the programme, quiz contest on tuberculosis, felicitation and song presentation were also held.

In Ri-Bhoi, the day was observed with a slew of events such as quiz, extempore and drawing competitions, performance of a skit, and felicitation of health workers.

The programme was attended by Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem as the chief guest, Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner Arpit Upadhyaya, among others.

During the programme, Upadhyaya lauded the ASHAs for their services and touched upon the governmental programmes to address the incidence of tuberculosis.

Syiem, on the other hand, spoke about the significance of the day and urged the symptomatic people to come forward for early diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis.

He also exhorted urged the school-goers to keep bad habits at arm’s length.

The day ended with the prize distribution for the winners of different competitions.