SA’s Hamza suspended for failing dope test

Dubai, March 25: South African batter Zubayr Hamza was on Friday provisionally suspended by the ICC for failing an out-of-competition dope test.

Hamza’s dope sample collected out-of-competition on January 17 this year has been found to contain Furosemide, a prohibited substance under the World Anti-Doping Agency Code.

“The ICC has charged South African batter Zubayr Hamza with an anti-doping rule violation under the ICC Anti-Doping Code,” ICC said. The ICC said proceedings against Hamza are ongoing and it will not make any further comment at this stage. (PTI)