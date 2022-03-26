Tamim praises Shakib’s decision to stay back

Durban, March 25: Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal has praised Shakib Al Hasan for showing “big heart” by staying back in South Africa and playing the third ODI despite several members of his family back home being in hospital.

Bangladesh created history by defeating South Africa in a bilateral series for the first time in their own home, by nine wickets in the third ODI of the three-match ODI series, here in Centurion on last Wednesday.

With the victory, Bangladesh have recorded their first-ever bilateral ODI series victory in South Africa with a 2-1 win.

Shakib played a key role with both bat and ball to help his side win the series. He scored 85 runs from three matches and scalped three wickets. (ANI)