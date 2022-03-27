All India Inter University Kickboxing Championship 2021-22

SPORTS
By By Our Reporter

Lorenza Songthiang (C) along with other participants of the North-Eastern Hill University. The North-Eastern Hill University Kickboxing team took part in the All India Inter University Kickboxing (Women) Championship 2021-22 at the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur, UP from March 24-26. Songthiang (C) from Shillong College achieved silver medal in 60 kg category of low kick. She brought laurels to the University as well as for the state of Meghalaya.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.