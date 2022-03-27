All India Inter University Kickboxing Championship 2021-22

Lorenza Songthiang (C) along with other participants of the North-Eastern Hill University. The North-Eastern Hill University Kickboxing team took part in the All India Inter University Kickboxing (Women) Championship 2021-22 at the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur, UP from March 24-26. Songthiang (C) from Shillong College achieved silver medal in 60 kg category of low kick. She brought laurels to the University as well as for the state of Meghalaya.
