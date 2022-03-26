Himanta re-elected as BAI president

Guwahati, March 26: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been re-elected unopposed as the president of Badminton Association of India (BAI) for a four-year term (2022 to 2026) at the general body meeting here on Friday.

Sarma, who took over the reins of BAI in the year 2017, has been instrumental in raising substantial funds for the development of the game in the past four years.

He is also Badminton Asia’s vice-president and a member of the Badminton World Federation Executive Council.

“Badminton has been in the ascendancy in India for the last two decades and we are committed to continue that rise by providing better facilities to players and a robust governance system,” Sarma said after being re-elected as the BAI president.

Former junior national coach Sanjay Mishra would be the new general secretary with incumbent Ajay Kumar Singhania becoming vice-president in the new executive council while Maharashtra Badminton Association president Arun Lakhani will be the new treasurer.

Chief national coach Pullela Gopichand will also make a foray into the BAI administration after being elected as the vice-president along with Anbumani Ramadoss and nine others.

The newly elected executive council will also have 11 vice-presidents alongside eight joint secretaries and an equal number of committee members, an official statement issued here said.