MCA unveils teams for Senior Men Challengers Cup

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 26: The trophy of the inaugural Senior Men Challengers Cup, organised by the Meghalaya Cricket Association, was revealed on Saturday at the MCA Ground in Polo here. The tournament is set to begin on Monday.

Five teams of the top Meghalaya domiciled men’s cricketers will be competing for glory and the coveted trophy in the limited overs tournament. The players – 75 in all – have been chosen by the MCA selectors on the basis of their national and local league performances.

Each team will play each other once, with the top two qualifying for the final, which is to be played on April 9. MCA Honorary Secretary Gideon Kharkongor also announced at the launch that none other than former Indian national team captain and legend of the sport, Mohammad Azharuddin, has consented to visit Shillong for the final.

“This tournament will be the culmination of all the various ones that have been organised by the MCA over the course of the past year,” Kharkongor, flanked by other senior members of the MCA, said today.

Besides giving the players an opportunity to shine and be recognised for their talent and hard work, the tournament is also a chance for local coaches, trainers, physios and other support staff, who the MCA has gone to great lengths to train, also get some more experience under their belts.

“This is a great opportunity for the players,” said former Meghalaya senior men’s captain Raj Biswa, who is leading the Umiam Eagles. “Kudos to the MCA for organising such an event where players can showcase their talent and their true potential,” Biswa told The Shillong Times.

Skipper of the Simsang Sharks, Akash Choudhary speaking to The Shillong Times said, “A tournament of this magnitude will ensure that we have a bigger pool of players to choose from when it is time for us to compete with other Elite teams in the country.”

Akash reiterated Biswa’s view saying that the event by MCA is a wonderful opportunity for the players and would help them showcase their talent.

Meanwhile, Dippu Sangma, the skipper of Myntdu Lions said that he was excited for the tournament to begin. “This will be grand affair; can’t wait to go out there and play some good games,” he told to The Shillong Times.

Each of the teams has been named after a natural landmark of Meghalaya. They are Myntdu Lions (captained by Dippu Ch Sangma), Umiam Eagles (Raj Biswa), Nokrek Tigers (Sylvester Mylliempdah), Simsang Sharks (Akash K Choudhary) and Symper Panthers (Kishan Lyngdoh).

The opening match of what promises to be an engaging 11 days of cricket will be between Myntdu Lions and Nokrek Tigers on Monday at 9 am.