SCA thrash SWKH

MCA U-23 Women’s Inter District

SPORTS
By By Our Reporter
Neha Hajong receives her player-of-the-match award

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 26: A century and two wickets with the ball from Neha Hajong ensured that Shillong Cricket Association enjoyed a 73-run victory over South West Khasi Hills in the U-23 Women’s Inter District Cricket Tournament in Nongstoin on Saturday.
The lone match of the day saw SCA win the toss and choose to bat first in Group B of Zone 1.
Opening the innings, player-of-the-match Hajong carried her bat in an innings of 119 runs off 118 deliveries, which included 14 hits to the boundary as SCA made 211/6 in their 35 overs. Darisha Wahlang took 3/53 for SWKH.
In reply, SWKH batted out their full 35 overs but could only manage 138/9. Indariakor K Wanniang top-scored with 22. Reshma Thapa finished with the most impressive figures of 3/15, while Hajong bagged 2/12 and Mansi Anand 2/33.
On Monday, in Group A of Zone 1, Ri-Bhoi will play East Khasi Hills. In Zone 2, North Garo Hills will face East Garo Hills.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.