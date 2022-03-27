SCA thrash SWKH

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 26: A century and two wickets with the ball from Neha Hajong ensured that Shillong Cricket Association enjoyed a 73-run victory over South West Khasi Hills in the U-23 Women’s Inter District Cricket Tournament in Nongstoin on Saturday.

The lone match of the day saw SCA win the toss and choose to bat first in Group B of Zone 1.

Opening the innings, player-of-the-match Hajong carried her bat in an innings of 119 runs off 118 deliveries, which included 14 hits to the boundary as SCA made 211/6 in their 35 overs. Darisha Wahlang took 3/53 for SWKH.

In reply, SWKH batted out their full 35 overs but could only manage 138/9. Indariakor K Wanniang top-scored with 22. Reshma Thapa finished with the most impressive figures of 3/15, while Hajong bagged 2/12 and Mansi Anand 2/33.

On Monday, in Group A of Zone 1, Ri-Bhoi will play East Khasi Hills. In Zone 2, North Garo Hills will face East Garo Hills.