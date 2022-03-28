Kuldeep got mental security at DC: Patel

Mumbai, March 27: Delhi Capitals gave a sense of security to Kuldeep Yadav, something that brought the best out of the India wrist spinner, allrounder Axar Patel said on Sunday.

Having warmed the bench of his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for the last two season, Kuldeep made a match-winning debut for Delhi Capitals, returning with 3 for 18 to be adjudged the Player-of-the-Match in their IPL-15 opener at the Brabourne.

Patel said Delhi Capitals’ team think-tank led by Austrain great Ricky Ponting has boosted Kuldeep’s morale. (PTI)