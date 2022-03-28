Pakistan Supreme Court takes strong exception to Imran’s statement

Islamabad, March 28: Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel of the Pakistan Supreme Court has taken strong exception to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement, in which he alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Nawaz Sharif is trying to woo judges against the PTI-led government, Express Tribune reported.
Another member of the bench, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, wondered as to whether the Prime Minister should restrain from giving such statements, the report said.
The justice said that it seems the premier has no confidence in the highest judiciary of the country and MNAs have no confidence in the premier, Express Tribune reported.
However, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial, said that they are not influenced by the statements made by political leaders.
At the onset of the hearing, Advocate General Salman Talibuddin stated that the Islamabad police have not incorporated terrorism charges in the FIR registered against PTI workers who attacked the Sindh House.
