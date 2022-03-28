Notice to Himachal govt for exempting ministers from paying income tax

A division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed this order on the petition of Yash Pal Rana and others.

The petitioners said they are aggrieved by virtue of different provisions of the HP Legislative Assembly (Allowances and Pensions of Members) Act of 1971, whereby the members of the Assembly and the ministers are exempted from paying the income tax on the income earned by them along with allowances and perquisites.

They said also under the provisions of the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Himachal Pradesh) Act of 2000, the ministers are exempted from paying the income tax on the income they earned in the form of salaries and allowances.

The petitioners demanded the state government may be restrained from paying their income tax.