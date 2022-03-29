Ex-Meghalaya cop awarded life imprisonment for rape on two minor sisters

Guwahati, March 29: A former Meghalaya police officer, Nurul Islam was awarded life imprisonment and fined Rs 8 lakh by the POCSO court here on Monday on charges of committing rape on two minor sisters at Ampati in South West Garo Hills district on the state in March 2013.

The special public prosecutor of the POCSO court, Evalarisha Rynjah had earlier pleaded for life imprisonment, the maximum sentence, along with a fine.

In its 87-page order, the POCSO court has said that the accused, by his act, has brought immense disrepute and dishonour to the institution of which he was, unfortunately, a part and shaken the faith of the people in the system.

Islam raped the younger sister, aged 13, at Ampati police station on March 13 and repeated the crime the next day. On March 31 of the same year, he raped her 17-year-old sister at gunpoint at the victim’s residence and threatened her against reporting the crime to anyone.

Following this, the father of the victims filed an FIR against the police officer