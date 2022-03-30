GHADC passes Rs 137 cr Provisional Budget

TURA, Mar 30: The GHADC on Wednesday passed a Provisional Budget of Rs 137,83,22,613/- for the period from April 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022 during the last day of the two day budget session.

The largest chunk of the budget, an amount of Rs 61,93,79,061/- was allotted to Civil Works while an amount of Rs 28,80,00,000/- went to Loans and advances.

Other departments that received amounts in crores included Land and Revenue with Rs 5,09,52,843/-, Forest with Rs 7,04,93,739/-, Administration of Justice with Rs 1,27,32,123/-, General Administration with Rs 6,03,06,020/-, Rural Development with Rs 3,88,85,758/-, Council Transport with Rs 1,28,65,400/-, Rural Administration with Rs 1,68,18,750/-, Council Printing and Stationary with Rs 2,24,95,770/-, Legislative with Rs 1,84,32,850/-, Taxation with Rs 2,69,69,373/-, Water Works with Rs 1,84,48,852/- and Tourism with Rs 9,84,28,800/-.

Other departments which received lesser amounts were Agriculture with Rs 79,31,075/-, Relief Works with Rs 63,46,848/-, Finance with Rs 62,70,585/- and Market with Rs 25,64,760/-.

A discussion on the motion moved by Deputy CEM Nikman Ch Marak for Codification of the Garo Customary Law (GCL) also took place during the second half of the Budget Session where the members resolved to involve all clans, Nokmas, mothers and the general citizens.

MDCs from the opposition bench while fully extending support to the Codification of the bill urged the ruling NPP coalition to take time so that no problems arises and to involve them in their decisions. Suggestions were also made to constitute a committee to scrutinize the bill before it is sent to the Governor for approval.

Similarly, discussions on Tura MDC Bernard N Marak’s motion for reviving rural local bodies under the 15th Finance Commission and the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) report from March 31, 2014 were also held on the last day. A request was also made to all MDCs both ruling and the opposition by CEM Arbinush R Marak to follow the recommendation of the CAG report.

Earlier during the first half of the session, queries were raised by the opposition bench from the ruling EC on various issues including the incompletion of the GHADC Guest House in Shillong, action taken against illegal encroachers, status of the Rs 5.87 Garo documentary film, status of the Solar Park and Battalion Camp in Pedaldoba B Mahal areas besides others.