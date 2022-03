Shillong, March 30: ICFAI University Meghalaya held its third convocation in Shillong on Wednesday where the varsity conferred 776 degrees to Post Graduate and Under Graduate students.

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik handed over the medals and congratulated the students while encouraging them to excel in their future endeavours.

As many as 27 Gold medals and 26 silver medals were presented to the meritorious students on this day.