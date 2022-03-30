Four-day-long Residential Training Programme under JJM conducted by USTM

Guwahati, March 30, 2022: The Key Resource Centre (KRC) at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya for the implementation of Government of India’s Jal Jeevan Mission organized a residential training programme for the members of Village Water and Sanitation Committees of South West Khasi hills from 26th to 30th March atthe Nativity Hall Meghalaya, Mawkyrwat, South West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.

The programme was inaugurated by PHED Minister of Meghalaya Shri Renikton Lyngdoh

Tongkhar on 26 th of March. He made the inaugural address to the trainees and highlighted the issues related to source sustainability, water conservation and proper utilization of JJM assets by the beneficiaries. Ms C Kharkongor, Deputy Commissioner of South West Khasi Hills alsoattended the inaugural programme along with other PHED officials.

R. Nongdhar, Executive Engineer, PHE, South West Khasi Hills addressed the valedictory

session of the training programme today and distributed the training completion Certificates to all the 60 participants. Engineer P. P. Sharma, PHE Department, Assam and Mr Rituparna

Barkataky, MIS Expert, PHE Assam were also present on the occasion. Vote of thanks in the

valedictory was offered by Mr Onesssimos Shangdiar., Assistent Professor, department of Social Work, USTM.

The training was imparted by Dr. Nibedita Paul, Project Director, KRC, Shri Rituparna

Barkataki MIS Expert, Shri Partha Pratim Sarma, Technical Expert and Onesssimos Shangdiar, Training Co-Ordinator. 60 personnel from various Village Water and Sanitation Committees ofSouth West Khasi hills attended the sessions.

USTM is one of the implementing agencies of the Government of India’s Jal Jeevan Mission

having the key resource centre (KRC) is at the University campus. It could be mentioned that the KRC of USTM is implementing the project in parts of Meghalaya and Assam state. National Jal Jeevan Mission under the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), the Ministry of Jal Shakti.