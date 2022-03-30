‘MDA endorses all decisions taken by Assam govt’

NONGPOH, March 29: Against the backdrop of the chief ministers of Meghalaya and Assam sealing the deal on the six out of the twelve areas of difference, the Opposition on Tuesday accused the MDA government of endorsing every decision of Assam government.

Addressing media persons after holding a meeting with the locals of Maikhuli, a village in Ri-Bhoi that shares its border with Assam, AITC legislator Zenith Sangma accused the state government of inking the MoU with Assam while sitting in the comfort of their air-conditioned rooms.

Maintaining that the process to resolve the border row has been one-sided, Zenith alleged that Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has been endorsing every decision taken by the Assam government.

“During the recently concluded Budget Session, the CM assured that the decision will be taken after hearing the will of the people and their choice on whether they want to be part of Meghalaya or part of Assam. But when we came to the ground zero, we could see that people, residing in this locality, are completely against the decision of parting this area with Assam,” Zenith said.

Alleging that the cries of locals from Maikhuli village have fallen on the deaf ears of the elected representatives, the AITC leader vowed to safeguard the interests of the indigenous communities.

Informing that most locals in Maikhuli village comprise Khasi, Garo, Boro, Naga and other tribes, Zenith said the villagers want to stay with Meghalaya despite prolonged governmental negligence.

The meeting was also attended by AITC leader Winnerson D Sangma, members of the Garo Students Union, among others.