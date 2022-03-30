Groups bring Assam boundary pillar to WKH DC’s office

NONGSTOIN, March 29: A day after uprooting a boundary pillar erected by a survey team from Assam at Kamphoduli village under Langpih sector in West Khasi Hills, members of the Federation of Khasi Jaintia & Garo People (FKJGP) and Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) of Rimuliang area deposited the same at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Nongstoin on Tuesday.

The groups also met the DC, PD Sangma, who admitted that he was not aware of the erection of boundary pillars by Assam.

Sangma assured to take up the matter with his Kamrup counterpart and also made it clear that no permanent construction or border pillars should be erected in the area without the knowledge of both the sides.

FKJGP’s Rimuliang circle leader, Serbilin Lyngdoh later said Assam was attempting to create panic among the residents in the border areas. He lambasted the Assam government for not maintaining status quo and encroaching into the territory of Meghalaya without the consent of the locals.

HYC Rimuliang circle president, Distarborlin Wanniang said they would defend their territory at all costs and made it clear that any future attempts by Assam to erect boundary pillars in Meghalaya soil would be met with stiff resistance.