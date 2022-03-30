Natl champ Erigaisi wins Int’l Chess title

New Delhi, March 29: Grandmaster and national champion Arjun Erigaisi came up with yet another inspired effort and crashed through the defences of Karthik Venkataraman to win the 19th Delhi International open chess tournament here on Tuesday.

Starting the day in a five-way lead and having the best tie-break, Arjun left nothing to chance as he went for an offensive right from start in a Sicilian Najdorf game as white, and even though Karthik posed some challenge in the middle game, the young national champion romped home. Arjun got Rs 4 lakh as the winner’s purse with the trophy and looks to make selection for the main team in the forthcoming Chess Olympiad as he scaled past 2675 in live Elo ratings. (PTI)