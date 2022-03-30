PM expresses concern on Sariska fire, speaks to Raj CM

The fire that broke out in Sariska forests in Alwar district has spread over 20 km area. The Indian Air Force helicopters had been pressed into service to douse the blaze.

The IAF’s help was sought as there are several tigers in the part of the forest where the fire is raging.

Soon, two army helicopters arrived on Tuesday morning to douse the fire. The choppers are collecting water from Siliserh lake.

Officials said that more than 200 people, including the staff and villagers of three ranges of Sariska, Alwar and Dausa, are engaged in dousing the blaze. Help has also been sought from the army. Many villages of Sariska have been evacuated.