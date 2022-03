SHILLONG, March 30: Nongrim Hills SC notched up a thrilling 1-0 win over Imson SC in their Shillong Sports Association First Division football match to open their campaign with 3 points, here on Wednesday. Nongrim Hills took the lead in the 53rd minute through Mebanshan Suting before holding off their opponents until the final whistle. On Thursday, Sawmer will play against Umphyrnai at 3:30 pm.