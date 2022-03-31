3BL to expand women’s league to 12 teams in Season 4

New Delhi, March 30: Seeing the overwhelmingly positive response at the recently concluded third season of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and International Basketball Federation (FIBA) backed 3×3 Pro Basketball League (3BL), the number of women’s teams is set to double next season. 3BL Season 3 was held in Mohali earlier in March and witnessed participation from leading national and international men’s and women’s 3×3 basketball players.