Mané sees Senegal through to Qatar

DAKAR (SENEGAL), March 30: Sadio Mané secured Senegal’s place at the World Cup with a win over Egypt on penalties after Mohamed Salah was targeted by laser pointers Tuesday as he stepped up to take his team’s first kick in the shootout.

Mané kicked the winner from the spot for a 3-1 victory in the penalty shootout at Senegal’s Abdoulaye Wade Stadium after their playoff ended 1-1 on aggregate.

Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia and Cameroon also qualified for Qatar and will join Senegal to make up Africa’s five teams at the World Cup.

After Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly hit the crossbar with the first penalty of the shootout, Salah blasted his attempt over the crossbar while he had green-colored laser pointers shone on his face and body, presumably by Senegalese fans trying to distract him.

The entire game was marked by those lasers being constantly shone at Egypt players. Senegal players also had the same problem in the first leg in Cairo last week.

Going first in the shoot-out went no better for Salah and Egypt missed three of four penalties in Senegal.

Senegal also missed its first two but Ismaila Sarr and Bamba Dieng scored, giving Mané the chance to seal a place at the World Cup in Qatar with Senegal’s fifth penalty.

The second leg had finished 1-0 for Senegal after extra time thanks to an early goal from close range by Boulaye Dia. That left it 1-1 on aggregate after Egypt’s narrow first-leg victory.

Also Tuesday, Cameroon pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory in Algeria after extra time to end 2-2 on aggregate and advance on away goals.

Ghana earlier became the first team from Africa to qualify for this year’s World Cup with a 1-1 draw in Nigeria in the second leg to advance on away goals after the first leg in Ghana ended 0-0.

Morocco beat Congo 4-1 for a 5-2 aggregate victory. Tunisia was happy to draw 0-0 at home against Mali to get to the World Cup with a 1-0 aggregate win. (AP)