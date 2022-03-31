Bolivians upset with Tito over comment

SAO PAULO, March 30: Brazil coach Tite complained about playing a World Cup qualifier in the altitude of Bolivian capital La Paz and is now under fire from the host country.

Brazil traveled to Bolivia for a match that had no bearing on the World Cup aspirations of either team.

Tite said ahead of the match that his team would be less aggressive because football at more than 3,600 meters of altitude in La Paz is too harsh.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales was one of the critics of the Brazilian coach, saying he rejects the “inhuman” description for matches where “millions of people live.” (AP)