Plot being hatched to assassinate Imran Khan: Ex-Minister

Former Minister Faisal Vawda’s claim comes as the PTI’s key ally in the Centre, MQM-P, decided to switch sides and become a part of the Opposition to support its no-confidence motion against the premier.

The Prime Minister has seemingly lost the majority of the National Assembly as several allies have left the government’s camp and decided to back the Opposition, and currently, the treasury benches have 164 members, while the Opposition has 177, and they need 172 to oust the premier.

In conversation with a private television channel, Vawda claimed that the premier’s life is in danger and a plan was being made to take his life.

“We have told him repeatedly to use a bulletproof glass while addressing rallies in response, the premier had stated that he will die when his time comes,” he said.

In response to a question, the former Minister said the plot was linked to the “secretive” memo that the government had received.

“There isn’t just one letter, there are several letters,” he claimed.