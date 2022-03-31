Two-lane Umpling Bridge inaugurated by Prestone Tynsong

Shillong, Mar 31: The much-delayed two-lane Umpling Bridge – the delay in construction for which is attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, was finally inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of PWD (Roads), Prestone Tynsong here on Thursday.

The bridge has been opened for vehicular traffic from today.

The construction of the bridge had started three years back and the original timeline to complete the bridge was 18 months. The capacity of the bridge is 70 metric tons.

Deputy Chief Minister informed that the total project cost remained at Rs 5 crore since there was no escalation despite the delay.

Tynsong said that the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020 had affected the construction of the bridge.

He said that the completion of the bridge was crucial to ease vehicular traffic towards New Shillong Township.