UAPA tribunal confirms Zakir Naik’s IRF as unlawful association

The Tribunal in its order said there have been enough reasons for declaring the IRF as an unlawful association and consequently, this Tribunal confirms the notification dated November 15, 2021, issued by the Government of India for the imposition of ban on IRF for a period of five years with effect from the date of the earlier mentioned notification.

The Ministry of Home Affairs notification on March 30, 2022, said the Tribunal in the exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 4 of the said Act, passed an order on March 9, 2022, confirming the declaration made in the said notification.

The Tribunal added that after going through the evidence that there were sufficient causes for imposing the ban on IRF as its unlawful activities through various mediums, are detrimental to the sovereignty, unity, integrity, security of India and causes disaffection against India.

Earlier, the IRF, contesting the Centre’s decision to declare the Foundation as unlawful association under section 3 of the said Act was unwarranted and unjustified, also amounts to gross abuse of the UAPA Act.

AIRF founder Zakir Naik fled from the country in 2016 and wanted by the Indian probe agencies on the charges of terror financing, hate speeches, money laundering and inciting communal disharmony.