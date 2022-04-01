GSU elections for Phulbari announced amidst controversy

Tura, April 1: GSU elections to the posts of President and General Secretary of the Phulbari Regional Unit were on Friday were announced amidst much controversy with the GSU, Western Zone West, Raksamgre continuing to maintain that the unit comes under it and does not have the consent of the GSU CEC.

According to the GSU, Western Zone North Dadenggre, which also stakes claim to the unit, the decision to hold the election was taken during a meeting by members of the zone with Nokmas, senior citizens, head teachers of various schools and the members of PGSC. As per the announcement, the election will take place on April 22 at Shyamnagar Secondary School. Phulbari.

Meanwhile, the western Zone west Raksamgre while denouncing the announcement claimed that their counterparts from Dadenggre does not have the authority over Phulbari unit after it collapse due to the absence of a president to lead it.

“Dadenggre GSU has become a mere regional unit and does not have any say in the matter. Phulbari regional unit falls under the Western Zone West Raksamgre and has been approved by the GSU CEC,” its president Tengroang Marak claimed.