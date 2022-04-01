Groups want Dainadubi PHC up-graded

Tura, April 1: several organizations from Dainadubi and its surrounding areas in North Garo Hills including the AHAM, GSU, FKJGP, AAYF, ADE, GSMC, Public Joint Action Committee (PJAC) and others on Friday submitted a joint memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma demanding the up-gradation of the Dainadubi PHC as well as a ambulance for the centre.

“The present PHC needs up-gradation. Though the building has been completed, the necessary infrastructures and equipments are yet to be made functional. It should be up-graded to CHC,” the groups said in their memorandum.

Besides the upgradation of the PHC along with an ambulance, the groups also requested the setting up of a Trauma Centre at the health centre.