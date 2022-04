Nongpoh, April 2: Two persons were injured after they had been allegedly beaten by a group of men at Jatalong, a border village falling under Block II in Ri Bhoi District.

Ri Bhoi Additional Deputy Commissioner, MB Tongper said that this particular incident was not related to any communal issue between certain two communities, but due to a misunderstanding between the two groups of people during the purchase of liquor on Friday night.