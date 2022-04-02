Two Arunachal men shot at by security personnel due to ‘mistaken identity’

By Agencies

Itanagar, April 2: In yet another case of “mistaken identity”, the security personnel opened fire and injured two civilians in Arunachal Pradeshs Tirap district before shifting them to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, officials said on Saturday.

A district official said that the security personnel launched an operation between Hollam and Khowathong areas in Tirap district and opened fire injuring Nokphua Wangpan and Ramwang Wangsu, who were returning home after fishing late on Friday evening.

Doctors at the AMCH said that the civilians, who received bullet injuries in their legs and hands, are out of danger now.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

The incident took place more than three months after 13 civilians were killed and several injured in a botched up army operation at Oting village in Mon district in Nagaland.

IANS
