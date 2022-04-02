Two Arunachal men shot at by security personnel due to ‘mistaken identity’

Itanagar, April 2: In yet another case of “mistaken identity”, the security personnel opened fire and injured two civilians in Arunachal Pradeshs Tirap district before shifting them to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, officials said on Saturday.
Doctors at the AMCH said that the civilians, who received bullet injuries in their legs and hands, are out of danger now.
Further details of the incident are awaited.
The incident took place more than three months after 13 civilians were killed and several injured in a botched up army operation at Oting village in Mon district in Nagaland.
