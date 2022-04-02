Absconding murder accused arrested by police

Tura, April 2: Meghalaya Police with the help of villagers from Ampangdangre and other adjoining villages have apprehended an absconding murder accused, Lindrit N Sangma who was wanted (vide Silkigre PS Case No. 01(03)2022 U/S 302/201 IPC) on charges of murder of his minor daughter at their residence at Ampangdamgre village, Silkigre on March 17 last.

He was apprehended at around 3 PM yesterday inside the jungle at Angke Chiring near Betagre by South Garo Hills Police and the people of Silkigre areas.