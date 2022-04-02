IPL’s crowd capacity to increase to 50 pc

MUMBAI, April 1: IPL’s ticketing partner BookMyShow on Friday said that audience capacity for the current season has been increased to 50 per cent from April 6.
The Maharashtra government had initially allowed 25 per cent crowds at all the four venues – Wankhede, Brabourne in Mumbai, DY Patil in Navi Mumbai and MCA stadium in Pune. (PTI)
