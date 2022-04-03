Gill, Ferguson guide Titans to 14-run victory vs DC

Pune, April 2: Shubman Gill’s 84-run knock and Lockie Ferguson’s four-wicket haul guide Gujarat Titans to a 14-run win against Delhi Capitals here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Chasing 172-run target Delhi Capitals did not get an ideal start as skipper Hardik Pandya dismissed Tim Seifert in the very first ball of his bowling spell.

In the fourth over Lockie Ferguson was introduced into the attack and the Kiwi pacer struck twice dismissing Prithvi Shaw for 10 and Mandeep Singh for 18 to leave Delhi tottering at 34/3.

Rishabh Pant and Lalit Yadav then took the team’s total beyond the 50-run mark in the seventh over. The 61-run partnership was broken as Lalit Yadav was run out for 25 to leave Delhi at 95/4.

Rovman Powell and Pant batted aggressively to take Delhi’s total beyond the triple-figure mark. Ferguson got his third wicket of the match with the prized scalp of Pant for 43 from 29 balls. In the same over, Ferguson got his fourth wicket dismissing all-rounder Axar Patel for 8 caught behind by keeper Matthew Wade to leave Delhi in trouble at 126/6.

In the next over, Rashid Khan dismissed Shardul Thakur lbw for 2. In the 18th over, Mohammed Shami came back into the attack to strike two blows off two balls first dismissing Rovman Powell leg before wicket and then Khaleel Ahmed for a golden duck caught by keeper Wade with Delhi at 143/9.

Delhi managed to score 157/9 in 20 overs falling short by 14 runs.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and put Gujarat Titans to bat. Pant justified his decision to play Mustafizur Rahman as the left-arm pacer took three wickets.

However, Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar struck a partnership and took the total to 44 in six overs.

Gill went on to score a blistering 84 runs off only 46 balls as Gujarat reached 171/6 in their 20 overs. (ANI)