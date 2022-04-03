SCA to organise inter-school cricket tourney

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 2: The Shillong Cricket Association (SCA) will be organising the 12th Babu Ondromoni Dkhar Memorial (Senior) and the 15th I.P. Das Memorial (Junior) Inter School Cricket Tournament from the second week of April.

The Senior category will be Under 18 (born on or after 01.09.2004) and Junior category Under 15 (born on or after 01.09. 2007) teams. The SCA has informed interested schools to confirm their participation by April 9.

The association has informed that the entry fees for each category will be Rs 1000. Balls, umpire & scorer’s fees will be paid by the association. All matches will be played with red balls and players will be required to wear white cricket clothing. The format will be league cum knock out basis. Rules and regulations will be circulated with the fixtures.

Schools can send their confirmation via email to [email protected]