Sleep is medicine, its deprivation causes diseases: Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho
Holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, who was present in Kolkata, spoke about a range of issues that are integral in leading an all round healthy life. During an interactive session, Coutinho stressed on the need to commit to the fundamentals of life. IBNS-TWF correspondent Souvik Ghosh reports
By Souvik Ghosh
What is the meaning of food in a person’s life? Food is energy. So if food is not giving energy, the human body can’t function. The quality of food is one of the many reasons for the low energy level. So food is energy which can move into enjoyment. Consuming food without enjoyment will make one unhappy, which will lead to sickness. The relationship with food is very important. Right time and the right quantity of food are the fundamentals. Super food and all are the complications. One should first get the fundamentals and basics right.
Comments are closed.