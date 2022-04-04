South Africa set Bangladesh 274-run target

DURBAN, April 3: Bangladesh lost three quick wickets and was struggling at 11-3 in pursuit of a victory target of 274 against South Africa after giving itself a sight of victory in the first test and another piece of history on Sunday.

Bangladesh took nine wickets for 88 runs in the last two sessions of the fourth day to bowl South Africa out for 204 in its second innings when it looked like the home team was about to build an unassailable lead.

But just as South Africa lost quick wickets to change the complexion of the match and raise Bangladesh’s hopes of a first Test win over the Proteas, Bangladesh batsmen slumped at the start of their chase to see it seesaw back in the home team’s favor.

Openers Shadman Islam (0) and Mahmudul Hasan Joy (4) and captain Mominul Haque (2) were already out for Bangladesh in the chase. South Africa turned to its spin bowlers and not its pace men to open the bowling at the end of the day and it worked perfectly. (AP)