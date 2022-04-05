Gladbach, Mainz play out 1-1 draw

BERLIN, April 4: Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer preserved his team’s 1-1 draw with Mainz as the visitors fought back and almost claimed a late win.

Sommer made several outstanding saves to deny Mainz. In the 89th minute, Jonathan Burkardt drew another fine stop from the goalkeeper, who had to react again to deny Lee Jae-sung from the rebound.

Breel Embolo put Gladbach ahead in the 33rd but the visitors deservedly equalized through Karim Onisiwo, who was set up by Lee, in the 63rd. (AP)