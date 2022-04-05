IIT-G develops tech to standardise electric vehicles for Indian climatic conditions

Guwahati, April 5: A research team from the Electric Mobility Laboratory of Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) here has developed a technology to standardise electric vehicles (EV) for Indian climatic conditions and help reduce carbon emissions and minimise fuel consumption.

The team led by Prof. Praveen Kumar from the department of electronics and electrical engineering, IIT-G, focused on climatic conditions for both rural and urban areas and developed the method to suggest the best drive-train to manufacture.

An electronic drive-train (group of components that deliver power to the drive wheels) developed in a humid region does not work the same in a dry colder environment.

Hence, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) now are considering creating standard drive-cycles for Indian conditions.

“The technology developed by the institute rates the motors and batteries of electric vehicles and suggests to original equipment manufacturers the best drive-train components for the Indian scenario. It is a unique method of its kind which standardises the electronic vehicles based on Indian drive-cycles,” a statement from the institute said on Monday.

Drive-cycles developed by the IIT Guwahati team, are unique and not available anywhere else.

Explaining the long-term positive impact of this development, Prof. Kumar says, “Our goal is to prepare a document that can enable the new entrants into the EV market and help in levelling the playing field. The other primary benefit of this entire exercise is to prepare the next generation of technocrats that are ready for an excellent career in EV technology anywhere in the world.”

The research has been published and it has an ISBN 978-93-5578-973-0.

The institute intends to extend the research to commercial vehicles working with OEMs so that they can manufacture more efficient drive trains that suit the different climates of India better.

The researchers are also working to develop this technology for four-wheelers also as the current project focuses exclusively on two-wheelers.

So far researchers have not been considering Indian drive-cycles. The drive cycles developed are not focused on rural and urban drive-cycles.

Electric vehicles currently available in the market also do not take into account the different climatic conditions in India.

“This research hopes to create better and more efficient drive trains based on different regions. This is also beneficial for start-ups. Further, it aims to reduce emissions and reduce fuel consumption,” the statement said.