Centre, state must take collective action to curb fuel price rise: Himanta

Guwahati, April 6: Amid protests from several quarters in view of the spiralling fuel prices, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the decision to mitigate the continuous price rise would have to be taken along with the central government and cannot be solely taken by the state government.

“The state government alone cannot take a decision, which will be a move only at a micro level, not having a long-term or wider impact. However, if there is a collective decision taken by the Centre and supported by the state government to curb the price rise in the entire country, then the impact will be wider and consumers will be greatly relieved,” Sarma told media persons here.

“However, as things stand now, there is uncertainty. Besides, it is not clear to what extent such measures can be taken to regulate the rates. Things are being worked on and once a concrete scenario emerges, I believe that the central government will definitely take appropriate action to curb price rise,” the chief minister said.

Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday were hiked again by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 16 days to Rs 10 per litre or over 10 per cent.

Fuel rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. So far, there has been an increase in fuel prices by 14 times in the past 16 days.

Petrol prices in Guwahati rose by 89 paise per litre (to Rs 105.66), while that of diesel by 84 paise per litre (Rs 91.40) on Wednesday.

In October last year, the chief minister said that he believed the Centre would soon have discussions with the countries from where we import fuel to bring relief to the people who have been hit by the continuous upward rise in fuel prices.

The price hike was however put on a halt in November last year which ended on March 22 this year as crude oil prices went up about a month after Russia’s military operations against Ukraine.