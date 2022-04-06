NFR to run biweekly special train between Guwahati, Kolkata

Guwahati, April 6: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will run a bi-weekly superfast summer special train between Guwahati and Kolkata to clear the extra rush of passengers between April 9 and May 29, 2022.

“Train number 02518 (Guwahati – Kolkata Special) will depart from Guwahati railway station at 9pm every Wednesday and Saturday from April 9 till May 28, 2022. The summer special train will serve for a total of 15 trips and will run via Goalpara, New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town and Nabadwip Dham railway stations to reach Kolkata at around 3pm the next day,” a statement from NFR said.

“Train No. 02517 (Kolkata – Guwahati Special) will start its journey from Kolkata railway station at 9.40pm every Thursday and Sunday from April 10 till May 29, 2022. The summer special train will cover a total of 15 trips from Kolkata and will run via similar routes in a reverse direction to reach its destination of Guwahati railway station at 3.55pm next day,” it said.

The summer special train will consist of 15 coaches.

There will be five AC 3-Tier coaches, six sleeper class coaches, one AC First Class cum AC 2-Tier sleeper coach, one general second class coach apart from two SLR coaches.