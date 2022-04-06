MBoSE makes partial modification to HSSLC Exam schedule

Shillong, April 6: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) has made a partial modification to the schedule of the HSSLC Examination 2022, which was issued on 14th January this year.

As per the modification, examination for the subject Computer Science/ Informatics Practices which was scheduled on the 11th April, 2022, has now been shifted to the 14th April, 2022 along with vocational subjects.

The modification in the examination schedule has been done on account of Shad Suk Mynsiem which is being declared as a holiday in East Khasi Hills district of the state.