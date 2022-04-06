Mitahli slips, Mandhana rises in ODI rankings

Dubai, April 5: India skipper Mithali Raj dropped a place to seventh but star opener Smriti Mandhana moved up to ninth position in the ICC Women ODI batters rankings issued on Tuesday.

After her below-par outing in the just-concluded Women’s World Cup, Mithali dropped a rung in the chart with 686 rating points. The veteran India captain accumulated 182 runs from seven games at an average of 26.

In comparison, Mandhana (669 points) scored 327 runs from seven games with a best of 123, averaging 46.71 in the showpiece. Besides the duo, vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur climbed one place to the 14th spot.

Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami remained static at the fifth position in the bowling ranking. She also held on to her 10th spot in the all-rounders’ rankings, which also featured Deepti Sharma at seventh. (PTI)