BSF nabs one with 3000 Yaba tablets

Shillong, April 11: Acting on a tip-off, Border Security Force nabbed one Indian national with 3000 banned Yaba tablets in bordering area of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

The consignment was confiscated while one Prakash Sumer (42) resident of village Umsyiem, East Khasi Hills, was approaching the border area in his car (Registration No. ML 05 S 8414) to hand over Yaba tablets to his Bangladesh accomplice.

The BSF team intercepted him near village Rimasar, East Khasi Hills and found Yaba tablets hidden under foot mat of the vehicle. Anti Narcotics Task Force, Shillong also reached the spot and carried out investigation.

The apprehended person along with seized Yaba was handed over to Pynursla Police Station , East Khasi Hills district for further disposal and a FIR was lodged against him.