Shehbaz Sharif set to be elected Pakistan PM

Islamabad, April 11 : As the Pakistan National Assembly (NA) convenes on Monday to elect a new Prime Minister after PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi their nomination papers, the PTI seems divided over its erstwhile decision of en masse resignations by its lawmakers.
Whether Qureshi will contest the election for the premiership or will resign along with other MNAs of the PTI and its allies depends on the outcome of the PTI parliamentary meeting.
However, the PTI decided to give a tough time to the upcoming government through street protests if the PML-N won the contest in the parliament.
