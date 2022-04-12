Country’s first ‘Made-in-India’ aircraft operates between Assam, Arunachal

Guwahati, April 12: In a historic move, the country’s first aircraft under the “Make in India” initiative, a Dornier Do-228 17-seater civil aircraft manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), operated from Dibrugarh in Assam to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh and to Lilabari in Assam, marking a new era of better connectivity in the region.

The ceremony was flagged off by Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia in the presence of Union minister Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu and officials from the civil aviation ministry, Arunachal Pradesh government, Airports Authority of India (AAI) and HAL.

With this flight, Alliance Air is now India’s first commercial airline to fly an Indian-made aircraft for passenger services.

In another landmark development, a flight training organisation (FTO) of M/s Red Bird Flight Training Academy Pvt Ltd, started its first academy in North East India at Lilabari Airport in North Lakhimpur on Tuesday.

“This is the first flying school in the North Eastern Region based at Lilabari Airport which was inaugurated by the civil aviation minister in the presence of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, representatives from the civil aviation ministry, state government, AAI and HAL.

The Union ministers and the Assam chief minister interacted with the students of the pilot training academy and the trainers.

Inaugurating the academy, Scindia called it a historic moment and that opening of first ever pilot training academy of North East India at Lilabari in Assam has opened the doors for growth and prosperity for the state.

“This academy will provide training as well as momentum to the enthusiasm of the youth who aspire to become pilots. Our government under the leadership of the Prime Minister has opened more airports in the Northeast region and in the coming years the number will grow, enabling efficient and cheap air travel for the people of this region. The number of FTOs will also increase in coming years,” he added.

The minister also took to Twitter, calling it “A historic day for the North East, as well as for all of India! With the active support of Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, the ministry of civil aviation has launched the first-ever commercial services by the made-in-India Dornier aircraft. This will connect the airstrips of Arunachal Pradesh with Assam, and soon with other regions. Indeed, a new chapter in India’s “Look East” policy!”