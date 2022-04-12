Hundreds of Congress, UDP, BJP supporters join NPP in Ri Bhoi

Nongpoh, April 12: In a boost to the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in Nongpoh Assembly constituency ahead of the 2023 state polls, hundreds of Indian National Congress(INC), United Democratic Party (UDP) leaders as well as supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) today joined the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) during a function held at Pahamsohthri village in Ri Bhoi District.

Former leaders of the Nongpoh Block Congress Committee including Plielad Tiewsoh along with his supporters as well as Iadalang Makdoh and Phis Narlong of the UDP along with more than three hundred supporters joined the ruling party.

The new members were welcomed into the NPP’s fold by Deputy Chief Minister and a senior NPP leader Prestone Tynsong in the presence of NPP Nongpoh candidate for the 2023 election, Macdalyne Sawkmie Mawlong, Umsning MLA Jason Sawkmie Mawlong, Jirang MLA Sosthenes Sohtun, Mawlai MDC Teibor Pathaw, Mawsynram MDC Alvin Sawkmie, NPYF Shillong City President Mayborn Rapthap and others.