Batters don’t take risks against me: Rashid

Mumbai, April 12: Rashid Khan has been steady without being extraordinary like previous years and the reason for that is the safety first approach by opposition batters during this edition of IPL, feels Gujarat Titans spinner.

Rashid has taken six wickets from four matches at an economy rate of 6.68 but batters across teams have negotiated the Afghan great pretty well.

But the 23-year-old, who is among the most sought-after leg-spinners in franchise cricket around the world, is not surprised and says it’s just a matter of time.

“I’m happy with the way I’m bowling in this competition so far,” Rashid said in a virtual media interaction here.

“I don’t really focus on results, it’s all about how I’m bowling. At the moment, my bowling is great. But it’s about the opposition, they don’t take that kind of risk against you which will allow you to take more wickets,” Rashid said.

“But whenever there are enough opportunities as a bowler, I would be smart enough to get them out. So far I’m happy with my bowling, the pitching has been great,” he added.

Always a slow-starter

Against his old team Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, Rashid had decent figures of 1/28 as Gujarat suffered their first defeat after three wins, losing by eight wickets.

One shy of getting his 100th IPL scalp, Rashid said he’s always been a slow starter in the IPL.

“If you look at the stats in IPL, I always have similar (slow) starts. I’ve always taken 5-6 wickets, not 12-13 in the first four-five games. It always remained the same. But definitely, I will try my best to keep improving. Definitely, there will be a time when I’ll deliver that magic spell,” he promised.

Rashid, who has played 80 matches across 2017-2022, said it’s an unbelievable journey for him so far.

Gujarat Titans next face Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil on Thursday. (PTI)