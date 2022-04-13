M’laya struggle as Arunachal post 325/6 at stumps on Day 1

SHILLONG, April 12: Meghalaya’s bowling continue to suffer in the ongoing Col CK Nayudu Trophy with Arunachal Pradesh making the Meghalaya U-25 boys sweat in the field on the first day of their plate group match in Cuttack on Tuesday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Arunachal amassed 325/6 in 90 overs before stumps.

Agreas Chamcham Sangma was rewarded with figures of 2/51, while Bipin Kumar Ray took 2/63 after toiling for 24 overs on a tough day for the Meghalaya bowlers.

Arunachal started cautiously but picked up the pace later in the day, with Shubham striking 110 off just 134 deliveries.

The other bowlers to taste some success were Sudhir Sahani (1/66) and Adarsh Joshi (1/69).