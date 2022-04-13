BSF seize human hair being smuggled to Bangladesh

Shillong, April 13: The BSF troops in Meghalaya seized 100 kg of human hair meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh from International Border of East Khasi Hills on Tuesday.

There has been increase in demand of human hair in Bangladesh owing to flourishing wig business. Bangladesh has also emerged as a new transit hub for human hair smuggling for further shipping to China. Earlier, Myanmar was used as a transit country.

Apart from it, BSF also apprehended one Indian national along with two cattle meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh. The miscreant was nabbed while he was approaching towards International border in his cattle laden vehicle. Apprehended person is identified as Hilarus Marwein, resident of Lawbah, village in East Khasi Hills district.