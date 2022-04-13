Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning likely in EKH areas on April 14,15
Shillong, April 13: On the basis of weather forecast made by the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD), the administration here has issued an alert that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in East Khasi Hills district on April 14 and 15.
The administration has, therefore, asked the people to remain on guard and follow the necessary precautions as mentioned below:
- Ensure safe keeping of all objects such as lumber piles, loose tin sheets, loose bricks, garbage cans, sign boards etc., which may be blown away in the strong wind.
- Switch off all electrical appliances like electric iron, mobile chargers, television set etc. if the lightning persists.
- People are required to took extra care during heavy rainfall as there is a likelihood of flash flood, especially in areas near the rivers and streams.
- People are requested not to go near the water or walk through moving water and stay away from streams, drains, culverts, rivers and waterfalls etc.
- People are requested not to drive through flooded areas and stay away from electric poles or powerlines to avoid electrocution. They are advised not to venture into streams, rivers and waterfalls.
